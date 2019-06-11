Clear

Sprint and T-Mobile may face another legal challenge to merger

Article Image

The long-time effort by Sprint and T-Mobile t...

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 12:45 PM
Posted By: CNN

The long-time effort by Sprint and T-Mobile to merge may have hit another roadblock.

New York state's attorney general, Letitia James, is set to announce a lawsuit seeking to block the merger Tuesday afternoon, according to a source familiar with the matter. Reuters reports that James is leading the lawsuit, with at least nine other state attorneys general planning to join.

Both companies' stocks fell on the news of the lawsuit. Shares of Sprint dropped nearly 7%, while T-Mobile fell 2%.

The $26 billion merger deal would shrink the number of nationwide wireless carriers in the United States from four to three, prompting a number of antitrust investigations since the two companies first began exploring the deal in 2014.

T-Mobile and Sprint are the third and fourth largest wireless carriers in the United States. The companies finally agreed to their latest deal in April 2018. The merged company would take on the name T-Mobile and would be a significant competitor to Verizon and AT&T. (CNN is a unit of AT&T's WarnerMedia.)

In April, the Wall Street Journal reported that Justice Department antitrust staff said they were unlikely to approve the merger, leading many to think the merger was off.

But then late last month, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai recommended that the FCC approve the deal after Sprint and T-Mobile made some revisions to the structure of the planned merger, causing Sprint's share price to soar. Sprint and T-Mobile would need both agencies to sign off on their deal.

The companies agreed to certain coverage commitments, including 100 megabit-per-second download speeds (equivalent to fast home broadband speeds) accessible to about 66% of Americans within three years of the deal's closing. The companies pledged to build a 5G network within six years following the merger. That network will, they promised, also include coverage for some rural Americans, and they said the new company will offer an in-home broadband product.

Sprint will divest its low-cost Boost Mobile wireless company, and that new company will promise to offer better prices than those currently offered by T-Mobile or Sprint for three years following the deal's closing. The companies agreed to pay the FCC up to $2.4 billion in fines if they violate the agreement.

-- CNN Business' David Goldman contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
It Doesn't Get Better!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Parks After Dark summer program underway

Image

Nationally recognized hunter makes stop in West Terre Haute

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Pottery Classes Torner Center at Deming Park June 24th, 25th, 26th

Image

Sunny and pleasant. Light breeze. High: 81°

Image

Vigo County schools continue to face lack of funding for educators

Image

VCSC Superintendent: Our schools are at a critical juncture

Image

Monday Overnight Forecast

Image

VCSC Superintendent: Our schools are at a critical juncture

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp