Tyson Foods recalls more than 190,000 pounds of chicken fritters shipped nationwide

Tyson Foods, Inc., has recalled more than 190,000 pounds of Tyson Fully Cooked, Whole Grain Golden Crispy Chicken Chunk Fritters that may be contaminated wit...

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 8:38 AM
Updated: Jun 10, 2019 9:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

Tyson Foods, Inc., has recalled more than 190,000 pounds of Tyson Fully Cooked, Whole Grain Golden Crispy Chicken Chunk Fritters that may be contaminated with hard plastic, the company said in a statement.

The product is not sold in retail grocery stores, and the voluntary recall is limited to food service customers, including schools nationwide, the Pennsylvania-based company said.

Tyson Foods got three complaints from schools about foreign material in the food product, reported the US Department of Agriculture, which said it had not gotten any confirmed reports of injury or illness linked to eating the fritters. The fritters are not part of the National School Lunch Program but were purchased separately by individual schools, the USDA said.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider, the agency said.

The recalled product carries establishment number 'P-1325' stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection, the company said. The fritters are sold in 32.81-pound cases (code 0599NHL02) that contain four 8.2-pound bags.

The product was produced at one plant on February 28 and shipped to distribution centers in these states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Schools and other institutions with the possibly contaminated fritters still in their freezers should throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions should contact the company.

