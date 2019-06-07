Clear

New Netflix series brings attention to Trump's call for death penalty in 1989 during Central Park Five case

Article Image

In 1989, Donald Trump spoke with CNN's Larry King on the return of the death penalty in New York a month after the Central Park Five were arrested.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 9:09 AM
Posted By: CNN

A recently released Netflix series about the Central Park Five brings attention to Donald Trump's controversial role in pushing for the death penalty in 1989. That push came after group of five teenagers were accused and wrongfully convicted of beating and raping a woman in New York City.

The new series, "When They See Us," highlights the police and prosecutorial abuse experienced by the teens in the case, along with the struggles they face as adults. The series includes a reference to Trump's comments about the case.

In an interview with Larry King in 1989 from CNN's archives, Trump, then a real estate and business mogul, defended his purchasing of full-page ads that ran in several New York City newspapers that read in all caps,"BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY. BRING BACK OUR POLICE!"

"I don't see anything inciteful, I am strongly in favor of the death penalty," Trump told King. "I am also in favor of bringing back police forces that can do something instead of just turning their back because every quality lawyer that represents people that are trouble said the first thing they do is start shouting police brutality, etc."

Trump also told King that when he was asked by a reporter about his views toward the five teenage boys, he responded, "'Of course I hate these people and let's all hate these people because maybe hate is what we need if we're gonna get something done.'"

The group of five teenagers of color were later exonerated in 2002, after another man confessed to the crime and DNA evidence backed up his confession.

In October 2016, then-candidate Trump stood by his actions during the time of the case, telling CNN, "They admitted they were guilty."

The teenagers initially confessed to the crime, but later recanted saying that they were coerced.

In 2014, Trump wrote in an op-ed in the New York Daily News that New York City's $41 million settlement with the five men was "a disgrace."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Weekend showers and thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games

Image

Some sunshine with scattered thundershowers possible, mainly south. High: 84°

Image

Crime Stoppers: Theft and vandalism at Crew Carwash

Image

Tindera dad

Image

Max Wright

Image

Boys golf

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Celebrating 'National Drive-In Movie Day' at Terre Haute's drive-in theater

Image

Vigo Bowl gives back with series of fundraising nights

Image

Local store will continue to stock milk brand tied to Fair Oak Farms

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle