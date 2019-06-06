Clear

Missourians wait 'on pins and needles' to see if legal abortions will vanish from their state

Article Image

Drama unfolding in America's heartland could have a ripple effect across the country as Missouri is on the verge of becoming the first state in the country w...

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 9:58 AM
Posted By: CNN

Drama unfolding in America's heartland could have a ripple effect across the country as Missouri is on the verge of becoming the first state in the country with no abortion clinics.

Five other states are also one clinic away from that fate.

While a judge considers the fate of Missouri's last abortion clinic, the state's health director doubled down on claims the clinic has "issues." But he refused to specify what those issues were.

Missouri's last clinic standing -- Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region -- is suing the state's health department for refusing to renew its license, which was set to expire last Friday.

Judge Michael Stelzer issued a temporary reprieve Friday, preventing the license from expiring until he heard arguments from both sides this week.

Now, many are wondering when the judge will decide whether the clinic can keep performing abortions while the lawsuit works its way through the courts.

"We're just waiting on pins and needles like the rest of you to hear what he says," said M'Evie Mead, director of Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri.

'We can never sacrifice safety'

What's happening in Missouri reflects a growing trend nationwide. States are imposing strict rules on clinics in the name of safety, while abortion rights advocates say officials are really trying to eliminate abortion.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of Missouri's Department of Health & Senior Services, said this isn't about politics.

"Many Missourians are pro-choice. Many Missourians are pro-life. What all those Missourians expect me to do in a regulatory fashion is enforce the law, enforce the regulations and keep people safe," Williams said.

"Access is incredibly important. But we can never sacrifice safety for that access."

He said the St. Louis clinic had problems during its annual inspection this year.

"As we did our annual investigation, some issues came up that we would very much like to talk with their physicians about," Williams told reporters Wednesday.

But he refused to specify what kinds of "issues" the clinic had.

Mead, the Planned Parenthood advocate, accused the state of making "unsubstantiated and vague allegations that they keep throwing out there."

"They have politicized the process, and now they are moving goal posts in order to back up their unsubstantiated claims," she said.

New law says abortion is illegal after 8 weeks

The abortion debate in Missouri heated up after Gov. Michael Parson signed House Bill 126 into law. The new legislation bans abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy, even in cases of rape and incest. It's set to go into effect August 28.

Tensions further intensified after the St. Louis clinic sued Parson and the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

"DHSS now is attempting to shut down (the abortion provider), by unlawfully conditioning a decision ... on completion of a supposed 'investigation' of a patient complaint," the lawsuit said.

The governor has also declined to say what the clinic's violations are, saying only, "They are well aware of the deficiencies."

Parson said details could not be released "because it is still an ongoing investigation."

When states are 1 closure away from no abortions

Missouri isn't the only state that has teetered on the brink of losing its last abortion clinic over licensing disputes.

In 2017, Kentucky refused to renew the license of its last abortion clinic, claiming its "transfer agreement" was inadequate.

Transfer agreements are written agreements between an abortion clinic and a hospital, saying the hospital agrees to accept the clinic's patients in case of emergency.

Critics say transfer agreements are unnecessary because federal law requires emergency rooms to accept anyone who shows up.

A federal judge ruled in favor of the clinic, saying Kentucky's transfer agreement law was unconstitutional and violated the 14th Amendment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Partly sunny, but showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games are right around the corner: what you need to know heading int

Image

Showers possible. Otherwise mostly cloudy. High: 85°

Image

Tindera

Image

After a stormy day, what's next in the forecast

Image

Vigo County students set to take a trip to Terre Haute's sister city in Japan

Image

ISU holds public meeting to discuss tuition hike

Image

Sullivan is looking to clean up their town and one agency wants to help

Image

Jake Means

Image

Tirston Polley

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle