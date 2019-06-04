Clear

What to get a queen? Inside the Trumps' gifts for Royals

Article Image

President Donald Trump and first lady...

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 8:51 AM
Updated: Jun 4, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were tasked with a near-impossible question leading up to their rare state visit to the United Kingdom: What kind of hostess gift do you bring the Queen?

The process requires thought, attention to detail, coordination with the State Department, and adhering to the highest levels of protocol, and it appears they delivered. Finding the best gifts can be complex -- it should be personal and most nod to some sort of historical touchstone between the two countries, or the gifter and the receiver.

The Trumps came bearing a Tiffany & Co. silver and silk poppy brooch in a custom White House wood jewelry box in a red leather box for Queen Elizabeth II, according to the White House.

For her husband, Prince Philip, they brought a personalized Air Force One jacket and signed autobiography by American General and famed World War II air commander James Doolittle, 'I Could Never Be So Lucky Again.'

Though Prince Philip left active duty naval service when he married then-Princess Elizabeth, he holds a number of military appointments, including as Marshal of the Royal Air Force.

The first lady was 'very involved with the gift selection,' her spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said.

'Working with the State Department, Mrs. Trump takes great care in selecting meaningful gifts,' she added.

Likewise, the Trumps were presented with thoughtful gifts of their own in keeping with longstanding tradition.

For the President, the Queen gifted a 1959 first edition copy of Winston Churchill's 'The Second World War' bound in full crimson goatskin with gold tooling and a three-piece Duofold pen set.

Trump has a known affinity for Churchill; in one of his first notable acts as President, he restored the bust of Winston Churchill, which had been moved during the Obama administration, to the Oval Office.

For the first lady, a specially commissioned silver box with a handcrafted enamel lid.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Sunshine again but showers return
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Flu season has come to an end and medical professionals say the Wabash Valley had surprisingly mild

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Slight chance of afternoon showers. High: 83°

Image

HS golf sectionals

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Camp Navigate and pie

Image

Books and Brew: A unique spin on the book club

Image

Police continue the search for West Terre Haute stabbing suspect

Image

Is the Sullivan Hepatitis A case part of a bigger outbreak?

Image

Vigo County kids blast off into outer space...without even leaving the library

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues