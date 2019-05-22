Clear

Washington becomes the first state to legalize composting of humans

Article Image

Washington has become the first state in the nation to pass a law allowing composting as an alternative to burial or cremation of human remains.Gov. J...

Posted: May. 22, 2019 8:43 AM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 9:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

Washington has become the first state in the nation to pass a law allowing composting as an alternative to burial or cremation of human remains.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill Tuesday legalizing human composting. The bill will go into effect in May next year.

Currently in Washington bodies can either be cremated or buried. The process of recomposition provides a third option that speeds up the process of turning dead bodies into soil, a practice colloquially known as 'human composting.' The bill describes the process as a 'contained, accelerated conversion of human remains to soil.'

The bill's sponsor, state Sen. Jamie Pedersen, said it is an environmentally- friendly way of disposing of human remains.

'It's about time we apply some technology, allow some technology to be applied to this universal human experience ... because we think that people should have the freedom to determine for themselves how they'd like their body to be disposed of,' he said.

How human composting works

Katrina Spade, CEO of the human composting company, Recompose, explained the process of turning a dead body into soil to CNN affiliate KIRO.

'(The) body is covered in natural materials, like straw or wood chips, and over the course of about three to seven weeks, thanks to microbial activity, it breaks down into soil,' she said.

Luke Perry's daughter says he was buried in a mushroom suit

While the body is being broken down, she said, families of the deceased can visit the facility and will ultimately receive the soil that remains. It's up to the family determine how they want to use that soil.

The process was the focus of a study at Washington State University in which six people donated their bodies for research, KIRO reported.

'We proved recomposition was indeed safe and effective for humans as well,' Spade said.

The average burial can cost between $8,000 and $25,000. Cremation can top $6,000. Spade told the affiliate she hopes to charge about $5,500 for human composting.

Human composting supporter Leslie Christian told the affiliate it's an attractive option from an environmental perspective. She said a lot of people approve of the process, including her brother, who told her he wants his soil to be used to plant tomatoes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 62°
More showers and then sunshine.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Morning showers and storms likely. Then some afternoon Sun and windy. High: 81°

Image

Clay City softball

Image

Loogootee softball

Image

Shakamak softball

Image

Readinger

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

ISU Baseball MVC Honors

Image

Tracking Severe Weather Chances in the Wabash Valley

Image

Fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts receives top honor during annual award banquet

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts