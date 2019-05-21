Clear

From Maine to Hawaii, abortion rights advocates will protest to 'stop the bans'

Article Image

Protesters upset with the rash of recent abortion laws are taking to the streets nationwide on Tuesday.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 8:29 AM
Posted By: CNN

Abortion rights protesters trying to stop a wave of anti-abortion laws plan to flood statehouses, town squares and courthouses Tuesday.

More than 50 organizations -- including the American Civil Liberties Union and NARAL Pro-Choice America -- are participating in #StopTheBans protests nationwide.

Rallies will take place at noon local time in almost all 50 states.

"Across the country, we are seeing a new wave of extreme bans on abortion, stripping away reproductive freedom and representing an all-out assault on abortion access," organizers said.

"This is Trump's anti-choice movement... and it's terrifying, particularly for women of color and low-income women who are most affected by these bans."

Last week, Alabama enacted the strictest abortion law in the country. It would make abortion illegal in virtually all cases, including cases of rape and incest.

The new law says doctors who perform an abortion could face up to 99 years in prison -- similar to punishment for rapists and murderers.

But due to legal challenges, it could be years before Alabama's law takes effect -- if it ever does at all.

Georgia is one of the latest states to enact a so-called "heartbeat law," meaning virtually all abortions are illegal once a heartbeat is detected.

That can be as early as six weeks, which is before an embryo becomes a fetus, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Several states already have similar laws, including Mississippi and Ohio. And more states, including Missouri and Louisiana, could enact "heartbeat bills."

Abortion rights activists say these kinds of restrictive laws are an attack on Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in the US.

"We will show up to speak out and fight back against this unconstitutional attempt to gut Roe and punish women," organizers of Tuesday's protests said.

"Politicians shouldn't be making decisions best left to women, their families, and their doctors."

Incidentally, the National Right to Life -- the largest anti-abortion organization in the country -- said it is fighting a different kind of national wave.

"We bet you are frustrated. You are frustrated with the extreme pro-abortion agenda that seems to be taking over our country," Right to Life tweeted.

It called for supporters to attend its national convention in July.

Perhaps the one thing both sides of the debate can agree on is whether new abortion restrictions are meant to challenge Roe v. Wade.

The Alabama legislation was actually designed specifically to go to the Supreme Court and challenge Roe v. Wade, said Eric Johnston, president of the Alabama Pro-Life Coalition. The coalition helped draft the Alabama bill.

But it can take years for the Supreme Court to hear a case, if it chooses to hear the case at all. The nation's highest court decides which cases it wants to take.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 51°
Showers and storms on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Millions of Americans battle alcohol addiction

Image

Student Field Sculpture Wars June 1st Sullivan County Airport

Image

Scattered showers possible. Cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 66°

Image

THN Baseball

Image

North Vermillion softball

Image

THN Softball

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Monday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts