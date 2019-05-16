Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

White House creates tool for people to report alleged social media bias

Article Image

The White House on Wednesday launched a tool for people to report instances of perceived social media bias, signaling President Donald Trump's and top Republ...

Posted: May. 16, 2019 8:54 AM
Posted By: CNN

The White House on Wednesday launched a tool for people to report instances of perceived social media bias, signaling President Donald Trump's and top Republicans' plan to continue vilifying technology companies, which are currently seen as political villains by many in the conservative base.

"The Trump Administration is fighting for free speech online," the White House tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "No matter your views, if you suspect political bias has caused you to be censored or silenced online, we want to hear about it!"

The White House's tweet directed people to a form which first asked users for personal information, such as their name and whether they are an American citizen.

After users entered the personal information, the form then asked them to describe the alleged bias that occurred, which platform it occurred on, and if they had screenshots of any messages they received from the company that took action.

Toward the end, the form also requested permission to add the user to an email newsletter so it could provide updates "without relying on platforms like Facebook and Twitter."

The move by the White House came on the same day it announced that the United States will not be joining the Christchurch Call for Action, an effort that encouraged technology companies to collaborate with governments to stymie the use of social media in acts of terrorism.

It also came just weeks after Facebook banned several high-profile extremists, prompting the President to rage against social media companies in a weekend Twitter tirade.

Trump and top Republicans have for years accused companies such as Facebook, Google, and Twitter of being biased against conservatives. But those attacks have ramped up in recent months as the social media companies have taken action to reduce toxic content on their platforms.

To support their claims, Trump and top Republicans have cherry-picked examples. Many of those examples have been misleading and not examples of bias or malfeasance by the tech companies.

In the past month, for instance, Trump and Republicans such as Sen. Ted Cruz have suggested Twitter banned right-wing actor James Woods for his political ideology.

A Twitter spokesperson, however, said Woods was never actually banned. In fact, the spokesperson said, Woods was only suspended after he tweeted the hashtag #HangThemAll, which violated the company's terms of service. The Twitter spokesperson said Woods' account would be unlocked after that particular tweet was removed. Woods has not tweeted since mid-April.

Trump himself has accused technology companies of bias against him. In April, he tweeted that Twitter is "very discriminatory" and does not "treat me well as a Republican." Later in the day, during an Oval Office meeting with Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey, Trump even raised the issue of the size of his Twitter following.

Claims of social media censorship have also made their way to Congress. Lawmakers have held various hearings over the past year on the so-called practice of "social media filtering."

At the hearings, Republicans such as Rep. Steve King of Iowa have cited articles from far-right media outlets such as the Gateway Pundit to accuse social media companies of bias against conservatives. At one hearing last year, the pro-Trump "Diamond & Silk" duo, who repeatedly spread misinformation about Facebook, was even invited to testify.

The narrative of social media bias is unlikely to go away anytime soon. Republicans and right-wing media outlets understand that the message resonates with and whips up the conservative base.

Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist, told CNN last year that he anticipates the issue of alleged social media bias will be a campaign issue Republicans can use to their advantage.

"I think by the time 2020 comes along, this will be a burning issue," Bannon said at the time. "I think this will be one of the biggest domestic issues."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Mostly sunny and warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning fog, then mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 82°

Image

THN softball

Image

THS softball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Head of Reach Services in Terre Haute steps down

Image

Sullivan County high school seniors receive recognition for future military service

Image

Firm meets with Vigo County School Board and the public with high school renovation plans

Image

Jenna Perrelle

Image

Parks Department gets ready for summer fun, Deming Pool set to open on time

Image

New jail location could bring good things to the current government complex

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says