Governor Eric Holcomb signs gaming bill

Governor Eric Holcomb signed a gaming bill Wednesday that brings a casino one step closer to reality in Vigo County.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 5:42 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

NDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) — A casino in Vigo County is one step closer to being a reality with a signature on the gaming bill from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb on Wednesday.

The new law legalizes sports betting in Indiana. It also allows for the possibility of a casino in Vigo County, but the governor's signature doesn't make the casino a done deal just yet. Spectacle Entertainment would need to request to move its two Gary, Indiana casinos off of Lake Michigan. The company has until the end of the year to make this move, which stakeholders say they intend to do. 

The Gary casino would be relocated from the lakefront to an area near the Interstate 80/94 Interchange. Spectacle Entertainment would relinquish one license, which would be awarded to Vigo County. After that, Vigo County voters would have to approve the casino by referendum. This could take place in the fall or next spring.

70% of participants in a recent News 10 poll said they were in favor of bringing a casino to Vigo County. 

In a statement, Governor Holcomb said, “Gaming is a highly regulated industry that once had little competition, but now does from surrounding states and new technology. By modernizing our laws, this legislation will spur positive economic growth for our state and for an industry that employs over 11,000 Hoosiers. Additionally, it will bring in new revenue and create hundreds of new jobs – both permanent and in construction. I will direct the Indiana Gaming Commission to monitor for potential effects of this bill so that we can make necessary changes in future legislative sessions.”

In March, The Indiana Gaming Commission approved the sale of the Majestic Star Casino boats in Gary to Spectacle Entertainment. 

News 10 is getting reaction from community leaders to this announcement. We will have an update at 10:00 p.m. eastern on myFOX10 and on News 10 Nightwatch at 11:00 p.m.

