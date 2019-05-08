Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Walmart is raising the minimum age to buy tobacco to 21

Article Image

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, will increase the minimum age to buy tobacco products, marking a big moment in the fight against teen nicotine addicti...

Posted: May. 8, 2019 4:10 PM
Posted By: CNN

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, will increase the minimum age to buy tobacco products, marking a big moment in the fight against teen nicotine addiction.

The company announced Wednesday it will stop selling tobacco or e-cigarettes products to anyone under the age of 21 in the United States. The changes will take effect July 1 at all American Walmart and Sam's Club locations.

The company will stop selling sweet-flavored e-cigarettes, which have become popular among teenagers.

The policy shift comes after Walmart received a letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for not fully prohibiting kids under 18 from buying tobacco products at its stores. The FDA conducted roughly 13,000 compliance checks since 2010 and said Walmart passed only 93% of them.

"While we have implemented a robust compliance program, we are not satisfied with falling short of our company-wide goal of 100% compliance," the company wrote. "Even a single sale to a minor is one too many, and we take seriously our responsibilities in this regard."

In March, the FDA warned several retailers, including Walmart, Kroger and Walgreens, that they were violating rules against selling tobacco products to minors. The agency also labeled the use of e-cigarettes by young people as an "epidemic."

In response, Walgreens said that its stores will no longer sell tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21 starting September 1.

The FDA stipulates that tobacco and e-cigarettes may only be sold to people 18 years or older. But several states have raised the age for legal sales to 21, including Illinois, Washington, Hawaii and California.

One in five high school students uses e-cigarettes, according to the surgeon general. Teen e-cigarette usage is soaring: The percentage of high school age children who say they used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days rose by more than 75% between 2017 and 2018, according to the National Youth Tobacco Survey.

In September, the FDA started a campaign to prevent kids from using e-cigarettes. It claims that nicotine use is hazardous to young adults' health, even when inhaled with an e-ciagrette.

The FDA was expected to ban e-cigarettes last year, but it instead pushed for e-cigarettes to be sold only in parts of stores that are closed-off to teenagers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Partly sunny and warm, with rain on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Election officials surprised by low voter turnout

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Partly sunny, warmer and becoming windy. High: 80°

Image

Kyle Kraemer

Image

Faith Frye

Image

THS tennis

Image

THN Softball

Image

Sullivan baseball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017