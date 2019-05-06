Clear

A man posed as a ride-share driver and raped a woman at knifepoint, Delaware police say

Article Image

Police in Delaware arrested a man accused of posing as a ride-share driver to lure a woman into his car and sexually assault her at knifepoint.Roberto...

Posted: May. 6, 2019 8:21 AM
Posted By: CNN

Police in Delaware arrested a man accused of posing as a ride-share driver to lure a woman into his car and sexually assault her at knifepoint.

Roberto Rodriguez, 41, faces charges of first-degree rape, third-degree unlawful sexual contact and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, the Newark Police Department said.

Rodriguez is also accused of theft and malicious interference with emergency communications for allegedly taking the victim's phone to prevent her from calling police.

CNN has reached out to Newark Police to find out if Rodriguez has a lawyer. We were unable to find another contact for him or anyone related to him.

The allegations

The 21-year-old woman called 911 early Saturday morning to report the attack, police said.

She said she was walking down a street near the University of Delaware when the driver approached her in a pickup truck.

She had not called for a ride, police said. He told her that he was driving for a ride-share service and offered her a ride.

She got into the car and the two rode for a bit until the driver pulled the car over, police said.

He pulled out a knife and told her to perform a sexual act, police said. After the act was completed, he kept driving.

Eventually, the woman was able to escape from the vehicle, police said. She went to a nearby residence where she called 911.

The investigation

Newark Police said they tracked the suspect through his vehicle, a silver 4-door GMC pickup truck with an extended cab and a tool chest behind the cab.

Police released photos to the public of the vehicle thought to have been used in the attack. Tips led police to a vehicle parked at a residence in Newark, where they began surveillance.

Police said they determined that the vehicle's registered owner matched the suspect's description. They arrested him as he was leaving the residence and found a knife in his possession.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Warm and sunny Monday; stormy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mostly sunny, even warmer. High: 78°

Image

Free garage sale

Image

Biker blessing

Image

Statesmen Park Groundbreaking

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Hispanic Street Fest

Image

Sip for Shoes

Image

THAAR organizes garage sale benefiting local kids

Image

Weather impact on honey bees

Image

Bryce's Battle

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017