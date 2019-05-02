Clear

Google adds way to auto-delete your location history, web activity

Article Image

Google wants to give people an easier way to delete their personal data.On Wednesday, the Alphabet-owned company said it's adding auto-delete tools fo...

Posted: May. 2, 2019 9:06 AM
Posted By: CNN

Google wants to give people an easier way to delete their personal data.

On Wednesday, the Alphabet-owned company said it's adding auto-delete tools for location history data, as well as web browsing and app activity. The feature will be available in the coming weeks.

"We work to keep your data private and secure, and we've heard your feedback that we need to provide simpler ways for you to manage or delete it," the company said in a blog post.

Google's new auto-delete feature lets users select how long they want their activity data to be saved for: three months or 18 months. Then, data will be automatically deleted from a user's account after that amount of time, according to the company.

Google already offered tools to delete all or part of users' location history or web and app activity data, but it had to be done manually. (The manual option will still be available).

The move comes as people are increasingly concerned about their privacy online. Following a string of recent privacy scandals, tech companies including Google and Facebook are under heightened scrutiny over how much data they collect about users and what they do with it.

Facebook announced a similar feature called Clear History last year, which would let users manually delete their cookies and history. However that feature has been delayed. At a recent press event about "integrity" on the platform, Facebook executive Guy Rosen said the tool is now expected to launch this fall.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Hands-on teaching at Richland County Middle School

Image

More showers and storms. High: 74°

Image

Sam Steimel

Image

Northview baseball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute restaurant donates $20,000 to Boys and Girls Club

Image

Terre Haute based company celebrates 80th anniversary

Image

Rose Show puts projects on display

Image

Commissioners approve new jail location, now what?

Image

Hey Kevin in a hotdog suit

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says