Clear

NASA chief warns meteors are a threat to the planet

Article Image

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine this week warned that meteo...

Posted: May. 1, 2019 8:40 AM
Posted By: CNN

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine this week warned that meteors are a threat to the planet.

"This is not about Hollywood. It's not about movies. This is about ultimately protecting the only planet we know right now to host life," he said Monday, speaking at the Planetary Defense Conference in Washington D.C.

Bridenstine talked about a February 2013 meteor that exploded over Russia. That meteor blast shook Russia's Urals region. More than 1,000 people were injured, including more than 200 children, according to news reports. Many people were hit by flying glass when windows shattered from the sonic boom that followed the meteor's explosion.

"It was brighter in the sky than the sun at that point when it entered Earth's atmosphere. And people could feel the heat from this object from 62 kilometers away," Bridenstine said.

"When it finally exploded 18 miles above the surface...it had...30 times the energy of the atomic bomb at Hiroshima," he said, adding it "damaged buildings in six cities."

More than 4,000 buildings, mostly apartment blocks, were damaged and 200,000 square meters (77,220 square miles) of glass were broken, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported then, citing the Chelyabinsk regional emergencies ministry.

"I wish I could tell you these events are exceptionally unique, but they are not," Bridenstine said.

He said NASA's modeling shows similar events will happen once every 60 years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain & Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Golden Apple: Teaching kindness while having fun at Dixie Bee Elementary

Image

Occasional rain and storms. Becoming windy. High: 76°

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Sullivan baseball

Image

Shakamak baseball

Image

Terre Haute church set to celebrate Cinco De Mayo in a family-friendly atmosphere

Image

More sculpted Coca-Cola bottles will start popping up around Terre Haute

Image

ISU Building to get renovations

Image

Vaccines available in many Indiana pharmacies without RX

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says