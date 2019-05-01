Clear

Even *NSYNC is trolling Justin Timberlake with 'It's Gonna Be May' memes

Article Image

Today is April 30. That means tomorrow, "It's Gonna Be May."And...

Posted: May. 1, 2019 8:36 AM
Posted By: CNN

Today is April 30. That means tomorrow, "It's Gonna Be May."

And *NSYNC will never let Justin Timberlake forget it.

To those who don't have that song stuck in their heads yet, allow us to educate you on the evolution of those infamous memes of Timberlake.

Back in Timberlake's boy band days, a meme was born from *NSYNC's song "It's Going To Be Me," from their "No Strings Attached" album. The pop sensation added some flair to the 2000 hit when he sang "me" as "mayyy."

Now every April 30, fans brush off their curly-haired JT memes to remind the world of "It's Gonna Be May Day," and the internet has never been the same since.

Even Timberlake's bandmates are getting in on the meme action.

"Happy it's gonna be May Day!!!," Chris Kirkpatrick said.

Joey Fatone shared an ad in partnership with Maytag.

"Wink wink, nod nod," he wrote on Instagram.

Lance Bass one upped everyone and appeared on Good Morning America to celebrate the "holiday."

"We tease each other daily on our group text, but today is definitely one of our favorite holidays," he said.

Bass also said he shared a meme on his Instagram that he had never seen before — a dog with ramen noodles on its head.

"I'm so sorry, Justin," Bass said.

There's nothing on JC Chasez' Twitter or Instagram accounts yet. But there's still plenty of time for him to join in the fun.

The good news is that it looks like Timberlake has a sense of humor.

He shared a clip from the music video that cuts off just before the iconic lyric, leaving true fans to fill in the blanks.

"YOU ALREADY KNOW," he wrote.

It's gonna be...fun? It's gonna be...now? It's gonna be...?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain & Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Golden Apple: Teaching kindness while having fun at Dixie Bee Elementary

Image

Occasional rain and storms. Becoming windy. High: 76°

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Sullivan baseball

Image

Shakamak baseball

Image

Terre Haute church set to celebrate Cinco De Mayo in a family-friendly atmosphere

Image

More sculpted Coca-Cola bottles will start popping up around Terre Haute

Image

ISU Building to get renovations

Image

Vaccines available in many Indiana pharmacies without RX

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says