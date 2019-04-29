Clear

Winnie the Pooh's real-life Hundred Acre Wood hit by forest fire

Article Image

An overnight fire ripped through a forest in England that provided the setting for the Winnie the Pooh children's stories.The blaze at Ashdown Forest,...

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 4:48 PM
Posted By: CNN

An overnight fire ripped through a forest in England that provided the setting for the Winnie the Pooh children's stories.

The blaze at Ashdown Forest, in East Sussex, started at around 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and affected an area of more than 35 acres, according to the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Six fire crews were on the scene as flames fed on dry undergrowth in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne, who lived in nearby Cotchford Farm, Hartfield, drew inspiration from Ashdown Forest to write the popular series of children's books in the 1920s.

In the stories the woodland became the fictional Hundred Acre Wood, home to Winnie the Pooh and his friends Tigger, Eeyore, Piglet, and others.

The fire was brought under control around 4 a.m. Monday.

Andrew Gausden, commander of the fire station, said: "It's unusual to have a fire of this size at night.

"This seems to have caught hold before people noticed the fire. The undergrowth was very dry in the forest, despite the recent rain, and the fire caught quite quickly."

The cause of the blaze is unknown but it does not seem to have been started deliberately, Gausden said.

Ashdown Forest is in the heart of the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, which covers parts of Kent, Sussex and Surrey in southeast England.

Two wildfires, accidentally started by volunteers, scorched the woods in February.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
A shower-filled stormy work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Eric Combs - 2019 Golden Apple Awards

Image

You never think it could happen to you. Workplace violence on the rise

Image

Showers and storms, breezy. High: 70°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Community honors Vietnam veterans

Image

Replay Runway

Image

YMCA summer camp

Image

New food bank opening in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted