Clear

Mark Zuckerberg says he invented a 'sleep box' to improve his wife's slumber

Article Image

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are experiencing the joys of parenting -- including sleep deprivation."Being a mom is hard, and since we...

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 4:44 PM
Posted By: CNN

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are experiencing the joys of parenting -- including sleep deprivation.

"Being a mom is hard, and since we've had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night," the Facebook founder and CEO wrote Sunday in an Instagram post. The couple have two young girls.

"She'll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can't fall back asleep."

To help Chan get more shuteye, Zuckerberg used his engineering knowledge to devise a "sleep box."

No, she doesn't sleep inside the box. Placed on Chan's nightstand, the device emits a "very faint light" between the hours of 6 to 7 a.m. to let her know if it's time to get up. If it's not lit, Chan will know it's OK to fall back asleep. This way, she won't have to check the time, which can be a stressor.

"As an engineer, building a device to help my partner sleep better is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude," Zuckerberg wrote.

Dr. Deirdre Conroy, clinical director of the University of Michigan's behavioral sleep medicine program, said sleep problems among new parents are common.

"I think this idea's great because so often people with insomnia check their phones throughout the night," Conroy said. "When you check the time, that triggers this whole stream of worries ... and it creates this sense of anxiety."

She often recommends that patients with sleeping troubles avoid checking the clock during the night.

"Removing that cue for anxiety about how much time she has left to sleep could be helping her sleep through the night," Conroy added. "There's so much wrapped up in the symbolism of a clock or a phone that this (sleep box) takes out of it."

Zuckerberg's simple creation could help others with sleep issues, as well. About 30% of the population has some difficulty sleeping, Conroy said.

The Facebook CEO said he decided to post about his gadget in case another entrepreneur wants to build on his idea and produce sleep boxes to serve more people.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
A shower-filled stormy work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Eric Combs - 2019 Golden Apple Awards

Image

You never think it could happen to you. Workplace violence on the rise

Image

Showers and storms, breezy. High: 70°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Community honors Vietnam veterans

Image

Replay Runway

Image

YMCA summer camp

Image

New food bank opening in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted