Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

$30,000 in cash spilled off the back of a truck in Michigan. Cops are asking motorists to return the money

Article Image

Money is slowly trickling into a Michigan police station after a man accidentally spilled $30,000 onto a highway.A cardboard box full of cash fell fro...

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 6:39 AM
Posted By: CNN

Money is slowly trickling into a Michigan police station after a man accidentally spilled $30,000 onto a highway.

A cardboard box full of cash fell from the back of the man's truck onto US 31 in Grand Haven on Thursday, the city's Department of Public Safety said.

Police responded after reports that traffic was backing up as motorists stopped to pick up bills "strewn in the roadway."

"Officers temporarily closed traffic lanes and were assisted by witnesses with picking up the money," the department said in a statement Thursday.

The owner of the money eventually arrived, telling officers he had been carrying approximately $30,000.

"He said that he inadvertently left the box on the bumper of his truck. The box fell off his bumper while he was driving north on Beacon Blvd., sending the cash across the roadway just south of the bridge," police said.

Police commend honesty of those returning money

Police said officers and bystanders eventually recovered $2,470 from the scene and asked anyone who had picked up other bills to take the cash to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

"All money has been removed and treasure hunters are directed to not stop or walk in traffic lanes or any area that would pose a risk," Thursday's statement warned.

On Saturday, the department posted an update, praising a number of people who had brought in cash.

It said one woman returned $3,880 and two 17-year-olds had handed in $630.

"Thank you and way to go! We commend you for your honesty!! The owner of the money will be grateful," the Facebook statement said.

That leaves just $23,000 blowing in the wind. Approximately.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 45°
A shower-filled stormy work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Showers and storms, breezy. High: 70°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Community honors Vietnam veterans

Image

Replay Runway

Image

YMCA summer camp

Image

New food bank opening in Terre Haute

Image

Mrs. Indiana Universal shares important message

Image

String of overnight fires believed to be arson

Image

Former U.S. Senator Richard Lugar dead at 87

Image

Illinois State Police numbers down

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted