Clear

Kids2 rocking sleepers recalled after five infant deaths

Article Image

Kids2 recalled all models of it...

Posted: Apr. 28, 2019 10:46 AM
Posted By: CNN

Kids2 recalled all models of its rocking sleepers on Friday after five infant deaths in the sleepers.

The recall affects nearly 700,000 products sold under brands such as Bright Starts, Ingenuity and Disney Baby. Kids2, also known as Kids II, introduced rocking sleepers in March 2012. Since then, five infant deaths have occurred "after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, or under other circumstances."

The sleepers were sold by major retailers including Walmart, Target and Toys "R" Us, according to the announcement from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Parents should immediately stop using the Kids2 sleepers and contact Kids2 toll-free at 1-866-869-7954 or www.kids2.com for a refund or a voucher.

The announcement comes on the heels of a similar recall of Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play sleepers after the popular product was linked to more than 30 infant deaths in 10 years. That recall affected about 4.7 million sleepers, officials said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends placing babies to sleep on their backs on a firm sleep surface such as a crib or a bassinet with a tight-fitting sheet. The academy also recommends avoiding the use of soft bedding, as well as any inclined sleep products that require restraining a baby.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 37°
Cloudy start but sunny finish for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Illinois State Police numbers down

Image

Fire consumes Terre Haute warehouse

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

ISU Spring Game

Image

Madi's Pick

Image

Tusk Tri benefits P.I.N.K.

Image

Annual Relay for Life

Image

Buddy Walk

Image

Library Honored

Image

Emily's Walk

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project