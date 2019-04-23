Clear

Joe Biden to announce his 2020 presidential bid on Thursday

Article Image

Joe Biden will announce his presidential bid on Thursday with an online video, sources familiar with the plans confirm to CNN, finally answering one of the l...

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 2:32 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2019 3:15 PM
Posted By: CNN

Joe Biden will announce his presidential bid on Thursday with an online video, sources familiar with the plans confirm to CNN, finally answering one of the lingering questions hanging over the 2020 Democratic race.

The former vice president's team has been laying the campaign groundwork for months, with Biden's decision growing less secretive or suspenseful by the day. But now that he has given the green light to his advisers, Biden is facing one of the biggest challenges of his half-century career in politics.

He is scheduled to hold his first campaign event in Pittsburgh on Monday, a source said, and plans to hit the road to the early-voting states of Iowa, South Carolina and New Hampshire in the coming days.

His political action committee, American Possibilities, sent an email to supporters on Tuesday to urge them to sign up for the news.

'We'll cut to the chase,' the message said. 'There has been a lot of chatter about what Joe Biden plans to do. As one of Joe's top supporters, we want you to be the first to know!'

He is jumping into a race already in progress, likely becoming the 20th Democrat to declare candidacy. He's closely watched the campaign from the sidelines, aides said, following the policy debates and the introduction of rising stars less than half his age.

This will mark his third run for the White House. But everything is different this time around, as he runs as a popular former vice president to Barack Obama. It's a far loftier post than running as a Democratic senator from Delaware, which he unsuccessfully did in the 1988 and 2008 campaigns.

Biden, 76, would be the second oldest candidate in the race, with the longest record of public service. Only Bernie Sanders, 77, is older.

Biden is hoping to seize command of the highly-fluid contest through major endorsements in hopes of highlighting how the party's most urgent task should be defeating President Donald Trump, Democrats familiar with his plans tell CNN.

Yet before he can face Trump, Biden faces a Democratic Party far different than the last time his name was on a ballot. Progressive issues are front-and-center, rather than foreign policy, which was a hallmark of his nearly four decades in the Senate.

One lingering question for Biden is his ability to fundraise, particularly on the small dollar, grassroots level. Sanders and other candidates have relied on massive online support to churn out impressive fundraising figures.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Mostly cloudy, isolated showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Mostly cloudy and warm. Spotty showers and thundershowers possible. High: 70°

Image

South Softball beats West Vigo

Image

South beats Mooresville

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Camp Kessem needs your help

Image

Problems at a West Terre Haute Cemetery

Image

New Vigo County Sheriff's Office K9 starting training

Image

A resolution to recognize one Vigo County school on their four-star rating

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties