ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka, according to a statement put out by the terrorist group's news agency Amaq.
"The attackers who targeted citizens of the (anti-ISIS) coalition state members and Christians in Sri Lanka the day before yesterday were fighters of the Islamic State," the claim stated.
The statement offered no evidence to support the claim, and there is no direct evidence yet that the terror group was involved. Some of their claims have been false in the past.
Related Content
- ISIS claims Sri Lanka attacks, but offers no evidence of direct involvement
- 5 things to know for December 4: Russia probe, Brexit, N. Carolina, Tumblr, Sri Lanka
- Islamic State claims attack on Shiite center, 41 dead
- Governor directs flags lowered for former Indiana treasurer
- Indiana governor directs lowering flags for Florida victims
- US open to direct talks with Taliban, officials say
- Indiana BMV directed to repay final $3.3M in fee overcharges
- Holcomb directs flags to half-staff for Patriots Day
- Holcomb directs flags to half-staff for bar shooting victims
- Alabama woman who joined ISIS is begging to come home
Scroll for more content...