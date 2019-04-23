Clear

BBQ food truck faces backlash for 'LGBTQ' T-shirts

Article Image

A barbeque food truck in Grant County, Kentucky, is under fire for selling a T-shirt that reads "I support LGBTQ -- liberty, guns, Bible, Trump, BBQ."

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 9:37 AM
Posted By: CNN

A Kentucky food truck is selling a T-shirt that says "I support LGBTQ -- liberty, guns, Bible, Trump, BBQ."

Jamie Smith, owner of Belle's Smokin' BBQ, drew criticism after he posted a photo of the T-shirt on social media. LGBTQ commonly stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning.

The post quickly went viral, and generated outrage.

"Wearing that shirt is f------ offensive," Williamstown, Kentucky resident Ariel Lewis told CNN affiliate WXIX.

"But here's the bottom line, it's not just a simple acronym," Facebook user Chad Reynolds wrote. "GLBTQ are already waking up every day with a mountain to climb in terms of acceptance. The last thing we need is a food truck mocking us."

Others defended the shirt. "I'll proudly wear one or any of their shirts. These are great people and awesome food. People really should get over being so sensitive about everything," wrote Facebook user Connie Thomas.

Smith took the original post down and replaced it with a statement that said: "We apologize if we have offended any groups of people, organizations or individuals with our shirts. We respect all beliefs and lifestyles and want no ill will towards anyone."

Smith told CNN affiliate WXIX that he started selling the shirt two years ago, and that he will continue to sell them.

He said he had already sold nearly 100 shirts before he posted about the shirt on his Facebook page. Smith told WXIX that, despite the backlash, the shirts have now sold out and he has a waiting list.

CNN reached out to Belle's Smokin' BBQ for comment but has not heard back.

The food truck is based in Williamstown, Kentucky, but Smith takes Belle's Smokin' BBQ all over the state. After the post about his shirt went viral, he says he was uninvited from some events that the truck had previously been booked to attend.

"If this has offended anyone that wasn't our intention, it was just a good play on words," Smith told WXIX.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Mostly cloudy, isolated showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Mostly cloudy and warm. Spotty showers and thundershowers possible. High: 70°

Image

South Softball beats West Vigo

Image

South beats Mooresville

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Camp Kessem needs your help

Image

Problems at a West Terre Haute Cemetery

Image

New Vigo County Sheriff's Office K9 starting training

Image

A resolution to recognize one Vigo County school on their four-star rating

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties