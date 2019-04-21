Clear

Barnes & Noble is offering free download of the Mueller report

Article Image

Robert Mueller was appointed to conduct the Russia investigation as special counsel.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 8:03 AM
Posted By: CNN

Robert Mueller's full report has yet to be released, but you can already order it online.

Bookseller Barnes & Noble said Wednesday that it's offering "The Mueller Report" for pre-order to customers.

The highly anticipated report, which took two years to complete and is expected to provide an in-depth look at special counsel Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, will be released publicly on Thursday. Mueller concluded his investigation nearly a month ago.

So far, the public has been privy only to Attorney General William Barr's four-page summary of Mueller's report.

On its website, Barnes & Noble said it is offering a "PDF/direct replica" of the nearly 400-page report -- "Barr redactions and all." It can be pre-ordered using the company's Nook e-reader or app, and delivered upon release Thursday.

The bookseller described the report as "essential reading for all Americans on both sides of the aisle."

"We've received strong demand from our customers for this report, and want to make it as easy as possible for them to access it for free as soon as possible," Tim Mantel, the bookseller's chief merchandising officer, said in a statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 33°
Sunny and warm for Easter.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Craft Beer Festival

Image

Gym offers special workout for Easter

Image

Man killed by passing car

Image

Windy and cold

Image

Good Friday Jonah Fish Fry

Image

Junior Beta Club Auction

Image

Next Step Passover

Image

Attempted Parke County jail escape

Image

The last freeze of the year

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pete Buttigieg officially announces presidential campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tiger Woods seals fifth Masters title and 15th major

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cracker barrel sessions wrap up for the season with a hot topic of hate crimes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Inspector finds mismanagement at Indiana's veterans affairs

${article.thumbnail.title}

Recalled pre-cut melon sickens 93 people in salmonella outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bill aims to halt immigrant detention center near Chicago