Clear

Payless is closing all its 2,100 US stores

Article Image

Payless is the latest retail chain to close up shop in the United States.The discount shoe store will close all 2,100 of its locations in the United S...

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 8:41 AM
Posted By: CNN

Payless is the latest retail chain to close up shop in the United States.

The discount shoe store will close all 2,100 of its locations in the United States and Puerto Rico in the coming months, a spokesperson told CNN Business on Friday. Liquidation sales will begin on Sunday and stores will begin closing in March, though most will say open until May.

Payless also plans to shut down its online store. The company could file for bankruptcy for a second time by the end of the month, according to reports.

Founded in 1956 in Topeka, Kansas, Payless has more than 3,600 locations in 40 countries and over 18,000 employees, according to its website. A spokeperson said its international franchises and Latin American stores will not be affected.

The company first filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2017 and closed roughly 400 stores at that time. It reorganized and cut millions of dollars in debt, but that doesn't appear to have been enough to save the company.

It's common for retailers to try to use bankruptcy to reorganize by shedding debt and closing stores. Often these companies end up with a second bankruptcy soon after. That's what happened with Gymboree and RadioShack.

Payless is the latest brick-and-mortar retailer to suffer in the age of Amazon, joining Toys "R" Us, Brookstone and clothing store Charlotte Russe. Online shopping has led to a drop in foot-traffic at US malls, which were a vital source of customers for stores like Payless.

"The pace of disruption in retail is widely acknowledged," Greg Portell, a partner at consulting firm A.T. Kearney, told CNN Business. "Yet, the pace of change inside retailers continues to lag. Many retailers find themselves trapped in a cycle of continuing to chase consumer trends ... Without bold action, the retail landscape will continue to be scattered with bankruptcies."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Marshall
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Cloudy start to the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Cloudy, calm. Occasional flurries High: 34°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Monday services

Image

Search continues on Wabash River

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

HS Hoops Wrap

Image

Rivet to state

Image

Rose-Hulman senior day.

Image

Carl Nicks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property