Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

'More than 40% of people don't know about Auschwitz..how can that be?' One locals reaction to a new bill in Indiana

A new bill proposed by Senator Jon Ford requires 6th-8th grade students to study the Holocaust. News 10 reached out to locals for their reactions.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 7:40 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new bill proposed by Senator Jon Ford requires students in 6th through 8th grade to study the Holocaust.

It is a topic frequently taught in high school but not typically on the curriculum for middle schoolers.

The Holocaust was one event that is hard to forget which is why some locals feel it's important to maintain that memory in the classroom.

Dorothy Chambers has worked at Candles Holocaust Muesum for the past five years and she is constantly surrounded by reminders of what happened.

She often visits Auschwitz with Holocaust survivor, Eva Kor, and each time the visit brings new feelings.

"It stands as a test to humanity, and it's a remind that we can't let it happen again," Chambers said.

Chambers says teaching middle school students would allow an opportunity for a deeper connection to the subject.

"93% of American adults feel Holocaust education should be required in schools. So the recognition of holocaust education is here..we know this is somethng of value to teach our children. We just need to figure out an effective way of doing it," Chambers told us.

Betsy Frank is the President of the United Hebrew Congregation here in Terre Haute. She told News 10 that a study shows over forty percent of Americans don't know about Auschwitz. 

"Over forty percent of Americans don't know about Auschwitz..how can that be? How can that be," said Frank.

She also says that people often don't think about the Holocaust because it happened so far away.

"It did happen in Europe, it did happen 70 years ago, but that's not very long. Some of those survivors are still alive today," said Frank.

Survivors like Eva Kor, who created the Candles Museum, remind us that it did happen and that it's possible to remember such a horrific event by educating those around us.

"Over middle school and high school that they will have something as they become adults that sticks with them and that will affect their lives," said Chambers.

The bill is still in the early stages but both Chambers and Frank hope that it goes in effect sooner rather than later.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 44°
Cold Front!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin February 14th

Image

"Treat people with the same respect"; Students learn to fight bullying

Image

Art for my Heart kicks off in Terre Haute

Image

'More than 40% of people don't know about Auschwitz..how can that be?' One locals reaction to a new

Image

Crews continue search and recovery mission

Image

Parents voice concerns on social media after Wednesday night school threat

Image

The Latest information from the investigation at Terre Haute South

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Team Coverage: The latest information on the threat at South HS

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road