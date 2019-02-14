Clear

'The Brady Bunch' kids and HGTV want your help renovating iconic TV house

Article Image

If your house is a throwback to the 1970s, if you collect antiques or if you are a superfan, then you just might be able to assist the now grown children of...

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 9:19 AM
Posted By: CNN

If your house is a throwback to the 1970s, if you collect antiques or if you are a superfan, then you just might be able to assist the now grown children of "The Brady Bunch" and HGTV.

Here's the story...

HGTV and the six actors are currently renovating the iconic "Brady Bunch" house in North Hollywood to look just like the set from the show.

In order to do that, they are looking for some very specific, authentic items, including the green refrigerator, a stuffed giraffe, a horse statue, a double oven, and pieces of furniture that were all used on the set of the popular 1970's sitcom.

All six actors, Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) are on board with the project.

HGTV asked in a tweet Tuesday afternoon: "Is your home a throw-back to a groovier time? We're looking for a few iconic items to furnish the Brady house. Check your collection, then send us a pic. Or you can post and tag it with #verybradyreno."

The tweet included a video of the actors asking for these contributions.

Apparently, it's not that easy to find some of these 1970s decorations.

"In order to truly bring The Brady Bunch house back to life, HGTV needs vintage furniture and decor items true to the original TV series. As you can imagine, many of these items aren't easy to find. From the living room couch and credenza to the home's front door handles, HGTV has a whole list of sought-after items," HGTV wrote in a statement Tuesday.

HGTV published a photo slideshow of the exact items they are looking for.

HGTV is currently producing 'A Very Brady Renovation' with the Brady children alongside some of HGTV's biggest stars, such as The Property Brothers. It will be a multi-episode series and is scheduled to premiere in September 2019.

HGTV bought the house in August 2018, after a much-publicized bidding war with *NSYNC's Lance Bass.

Bass said at the time that he was "heartbroken" his bid for the house fell through, but when he found out it was HGTV that bought the home, he tweeted: "How can you be mad at HGTV? My television is stuck on that channel." He added, "Kudos, HGTV. I know you will do the right thing with the house. That was always my biggest worry. I can smile again."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 33°
Cloud and mild. Evening rain and flakes possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kadel's Hallmark prepares for last minute rush

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Police investigate potential threat against Vigo County high school

Image

Cloudy, breezy and warmer. High: 52°

Image

Wednesday Overnight Forecast

Image

"It reeked havoc on us..." Virus takes out Vigo County Government computers

Image

Rescue workers continue searching for a woman in the Wabash River

Image

ISU baseball

Image

Jaylen Minnett

Image

Vin Rivet

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road