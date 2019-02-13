Instagram users report massive decline in followers

Some users on Instagram are reporting they've lost hundreds of thousands of followers and are following less profiles than they were previously.

Last November, Instagram announced that it will be taking a huge step to eliminate inauthentic followers, likes, and comments on its platform saying "We will begin removing inauthentic likes, follows and comments from accounts that use third-party apps to boost their popularity.".

Many users of the social network took to Twitter around 8 p.m PST Tuesday when they noticed their follower count was inaccurate.

why did I just lose over half a million followers @instagram wyd sis — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 13, 2019

Instagram playin them games again. Smh how they gunna delete almost 200k of my followers. Smh — Don Benjamin (@ItsDonBenjamin) February 13, 2019

Anyone else have @instagram unfollow people and I just lost over 14,000 people !?!? How is this possible in a matter of hours — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) February 13, 2019

Recently, Instagram removed hundreds of accounts involved in the process of buying and selling usernames which is a direct violation of community guidelines that all users agree to when signing up for an account, Instagram said.

After receiving the reports, Instagram posted to Twitter, "We’re aware of an issue that is causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible."