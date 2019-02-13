Clear

Instagram users report massive decline in followers

Instagram | Twitter Instagram | Twitter

Some users on Instagram are reporting they've lost hundreds of thousands of followers and are following less profiles than they were previously.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 9:38 AM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 9:42 AM

Some users on Instagram are reporting they've lost hundreds of thousands of followers and are following less profiles than they were previously.

Last November, Instagram announced that it will be taking a huge step to eliminate inauthentic followers, likes, and comments on its platform saying "We will begin removing inauthentic likes, follows and comments from accounts that use third-party apps to boost their popularity.".

Many users of the social network took to Twitter around 8 p.m PST Tuesday when they noticed their follower count was inaccurate.

Recently, Instagram removed hundreds of accounts involved in the process of buying and selling usernames which is a direct violation of community guidelines that all users agree to when signing up for an account, Instagram said.

After receiving the reports, Instagram posted to Twitter, "We’re aware of an issue that is causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Mainly sunny and a colder day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

State Road 63 and Springhill Road is where new jail will likely be built

Image

100 Women Who Care, Members invited to Join

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

New supplement could help treat types of herpes

Image

Some sunshine possible Colder and windy. High: 37°

Image

Marshall

Image

Linton

Image

Bloomfield

Image

THN West Vigo

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road