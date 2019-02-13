Clear

They went to an abandoned home to smoke weed. Inside, they found a tiger.

Article Image

A citizen in Houston, Texas, claims to have entered an abandoned home to smoke marijuana and found a tiger locked in a cage, according to police.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 9:12 AM
Posted By: CNN

It took a little convincing before police believed the person who reported the strange discovery.

The concerned citizen claimed to have entered an abandoned Houston, Texas home to smoke pot and found a tiger.

So, naturally, authorities were suspicious.

"We questioned them as to whether they were under the effects of the drugs or they actually saw a tiger," Sgt. Jason Alderete of the Houston Police Department's Major Offenders, Livestock Animal Cruelty Unit told CNN affiliate KTRK.

But once they arrived, police found a caged tiger in the home's garage, according to KTRK.

The home had been abandoned for some time, Alderete said. But several packages of meat were found with the animal, KTRK reported.

Officers tranquilized the large cat, pulled it out using a wrecker and transferred it to an animal shelter.

"We made arrangements for the tiger to be transferred to another facility that is licensed to handle exotic pets," executive director of the Center for Animal Research & Education Heidi Krahn told KTRK.

"Finding a forever home for a tiger is not easy," she said.

And that's because tigers don't make for great pets, Krahn said.

"They are basically a loaded gun pointed at anyone that encounters them," she said. "They can be extremely dangerous."

The case is still under investigation and it's unclear if the owner will face any charges.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Mainly sunny and a colder day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

State Road 63 and Springhill Road is where new jail will likely be built

Image

100 Women Who Care, Members invited to Join

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

New supplement could help treat types of herpes

Image

Some sunshine possible Colder and windy. High: 37°

Image

Marshall

Image

Linton

Image

Bloomfield

Image

THN West Vigo

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road