Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

American Airlines pilot arrested just before transatlantic takeoff

Article Image

An American Airlines pilot has been arrested on suspicion of being drunk a few minutes before he was scheduled to take off from the UK's Manchester Airport....

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 12:16 PM
Posted By: CNN

An American Airlines pilot has been arrested on suspicion of being drunk a few minutes before he was scheduled to take off from the UK's Manchester Airport.

Officers were called "shortly before 11am" on Thursday after receiving a report that a pilot "may have been under the influence of alcohol," according to a statement from Greater Manchester Police.

A 62-year-old man was arrested and has been bailed pending further inquiries, police said.

The unnamed pilot was due to fly from Manchester to Philadelphia at 11:05 a.m. local time, but flight AA735 was canceled in the wake of his arrest, according to the UK's Press Association news agency.

CNN has contacted American Airlines for comment.

Pilots are allowed to have up to 20 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood in their body. Drivers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are allowed as much as 80 mg.

The arrest is the latest in a string of incidents involving pilots and alcohol.

In November, a Japanese pilot found to be more than nine times over the legal alcohol limit before a scheduled flight from London Heathrow was sentenced to 10 months in a UK prison.

Katsutoshi Jitsukawa, 42, an employee of flag carrier Japan Airlines, was scheduled to fly from Heathrow to Tokyo on October 28, but failed a breath test shortly before takeoff.

Reacting to the sentencing, Inspector of Aviation Policing Iain Goble condemned the "serious" offense that could have had "catastrophic" consequences.

"This conviction reflects he displayed not only total disregard for the safety of all the passengers and staff on his flight, but also the wider public," Goble said.

In late October, All Nippon Airways said sorry after a pilot fell ill following a night of heavy drinking and caused delays to five domestic flights.

And in June, experienced British Airways pilot Julian Monaghan was jailed for eight months after he was found to be more than four times over the alcohol limit before a flight from London Gatwick to Mauritius.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 10°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 5°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Casey
Few Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 2°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Windy & Much Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

"We have got to do better." Terre Haute woman posts an emotional video to Facebook demanding change

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Sunny, windy and very cold. Dangerous wind chill. High: 22°

Image

The rain is ending...but now the cold is moving in

Image

ISU Professors perform at ISU

Image

Registered Terre Haute City Council Republican will run as a Democrat in election

Image

Bringing the fun to students

Image

Plans move forward on convention center after city council vote

Image

Hey Kevin 2-7

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program