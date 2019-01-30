Clear
Tyson Foods recalls more than 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets after possible rubber contamination

Tyson Foods is recalling 36,420 pounds of chicken nuggets -- not because the chicken is rubbery, but -- because rubber may actually be in them.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 8:31 AM
Posted By: CNN

Tyson Foods is recalling 36,420 pounds of chicken nuggets -- not because the chicken is rubbery, but -- because rubber may actually be in them.

Federal officials are urging consumers to check the back of the freezer and dump any "Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets," produced on November 26, 2018.

The 5-pound plastic packages have a use-by date of November 26, 2019 and a case code "3308SDL03" on the label. They also have an establishment number "P-13556" inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The products were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service was alerted to the issue Tuesday after Tyson received consumer complaints about "extraneous material, specifically rubber" in the product, the agency said in a statement.

There haven't been any confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions from eating the chicken nuggets, but federal health officials say some products may be in consumers' freezers. People are warned against consuming them.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at 1-888-747-7611, the FSIS said.

