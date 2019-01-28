Click here for updates on this story
Spring Township, PA (WNEP) -- A Ku Klux Klan robe fetched a big sum at an auction in Snyder County.
According to the auctioneer, an anonymous collector purchased the KKK hood and robe for $3,000 at the Beaver Springs Auction Center on Saturday.
The auction center had received some negative feedback about the robe, including a call from a local pastor.
Auctioneers say someone sold the KKK gear on consignment. That means the seller gets the money from the sale, excluding a percentage to the auction house.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Related Content
- KKK Robe Sells for $3,000 at Auction
- ISU holds public auction
- McDonald’s removing salads from 3,000 stores after illness
- Don Smith's car collection up for auction
- Auction supports various Vigo County departments
- Part of extensive collection up for auction
- Marie Antoinette's jewels up for auction
- Nearly 3,000 turkeys die after Thanksgiving day fire in Daviess County
- Toys for Tots drive collects more than $3,000 and 20 boxes of toys
- Annual Clothe-a-Child auction this Tuesday at the VFW