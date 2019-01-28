Clear

SAG Awards 2019: 'Black Panther' wins big

Article Image

The 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards only added to what has proven to be a highly unpredictable awards season. These were the show's most memorable moments.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 6:03 AM
Posted By: CNN

In what has proven to be a highly unpredictable awards season, "Black Panther" gained some major momentum on Sunday night.

The cast of the superhero mega-hit won for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a motion picture at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Star Chadwick Boseman talked about the cultural significance of the film's success and referenced the Nina Simone song, "To be Young, Gifted and Black."

"We knew that we had something special, that we could create a world that exemplified a world that we wanted to see," Boseman said.

Amazon also had a good night.

The cast of the streaming giant's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" took home three awards, including top performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

The show's stars Tony Shalhoub and Rachel Brosnahan won individual awards as well.

SAG Awards: See the full list of winners

"I just want to say that the greatest honor of my life is to be nominated in the same category as Alan Arkin," Shalhoub said during his speech.

The cast of the NBC tear-jerker "This Is Us" won for top drama performance.

Emily Blunt made husband John Krasinski emotional with her first SAG win for performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "A Quiet Place," which Krasinski directed.

"The entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly," Blunt said of working with her husband. "You are a stunning filmmaker. I'm so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you.

SAG Awards: Best red carpet fashion

Solidifying his frontrunner status for an Oscar next month, Mahershala Ali won for male actor in a supporting role for "Green Book."

Glenn Close, who thrilled the audience by reuniting on stage to present an award with her "Fatal Attraction" co-star Michael Douglas, won for performance by a female actor in a leading role for the film "The Wife."

Rami Malek was won for his leading role in "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Presented in a moving tribute by Tom Hanks, Alan Alda was honored with a lifetime achievement award.

Alda, who last year revealed he has Parkinson's disease, received a standing ovation.

The legendary performer said the honor "comes at a time when I've had a chance to look back at my life and think of what it means to be an actor."

"It may never have been more urgent to see the world through another person's eyes than when the culture is divided so sharply," Alda said. "Actors can help, at least a little, just by doing what we do. And the nice part is it's fun to do!"

Jason Bateman had some advice for struggling actors in his acceptance speech for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "Ozark."

"You're just one job away, you're plenty talented and hang in there," he said.

Sandra Oh won for her leading role in the drama series "Killing Eve." She thanked several fellow actors of color who gave her encouragement over the years, including Jamie Foxx, Lena Waithe and Alfre Woodard.

At an event in 1997, Woodard, Oh recalled, whispered in her ear, "'I'm so proud of you out there, we fight the same fight.'"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 25°
Warm and wet Monday, brutal dangerous air moving in
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Rain and snow, windy and warmer. High: 43°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Basinger commits to ISU

Image

Help Needed to Maintain Blessing Boxes

Image

George Rogers Clark National Park Reopens

Image

School Safety Bill

Image

UPDATE: Horses Removed from Puppy Mill Property

Image

Tow Truck Driver Offers Tips to Survive Winter

Image

Fire Department Offers Shelter from Cold

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse