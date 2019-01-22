Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cannabis company says CBS won't air its Super Bowl ad

Article Image

US states are increasingly legalizing marijuana, but the drug still isn't mainstream enough to convince CBS to let a cannabis company run a Super Bowl ad in...

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 8:09 AM
Posted By: CNN

US states are increasingly legalizing marijuana, but the drug still isn't mainstream enough to convince CBS to let a cannabis company run a Super Bowl ad in 2019.

Acreage Holdings, a US-based cannabis firm that made a splash last year when it added former House Speaker John Boehner to its board, told CNN Business that CBS rejected its proposed 30-second commercial.

George Allen, president of Acreage Holdings, said the ad focused on how medical marijuana has helped people cope with pain, including a child with Dravet's syndrome that suffered from epileptic seizures.

The ad does not promote Acreage products, which makes it different from other controversial Super Bowl ads that have been turned down by networks in the past. For example, a spot from GoDaddy was once denied because it was considered too sexually suggestive.

By going public with the news of a rejected ad, Acreage is following the lead of other companies that have had their ads turned down. The company said it plans to publish a 60-second version of the spot on its website so people can see what the fuss was all about.

"We're disappointed by the news but somewhat unsurprised," Allen said. He said media companies may be unwilling to show cannabis ads as long as marijuana remains illegal for recreational and medical use on a federal level.

"Still, we developed the ad in the spirit of a public service announcement. We feel it's our responsibility to advocate on behalf of our patients," Allen added.

Allen said Acreage was willing to spend upward of $5 million for the spot, which is the going rate for a Super Bowl ad in 2019. But Allen said CBS told Acreage that the commercial was not consistent with the network's advertising policies.

CBS (CBS) did not comment when asked why it declined to run the commercial. But a source close to the network said that it does not currently accept any cannabis-related advertising.

It's understandable why Acreage had hoped to get an ad shown during the big game. The Super Bowl has reliably attracted more than 100 million viewers.

That should be no different this year. Super Bowl LIII, which will be played in Atlanta, features the New England Patriots, which are led by star quarterback Tom Brady. They will face the Los Angeles Rams — a team based in the nation's second largest TV market.

"We want to get an audience befitting the message," Allen said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 5°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 12°
Casey
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 13°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 12°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 12°
Cloudy and windy, rain developing.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Kids learn lesson of inclusion at MLK Youth Leadership Summit Part 1

Image

Local homeless shelters seeing an influx of need with bitter cold temperatures

Image

Increasing clouds, rain and freezing rain possible. High: 40°

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Wind Chill Factor

Image

Rose-Hulman is looking for people and organizations to provide projects.

Image

Global speaker delivers powerful message at Rose-Hulman

Image

ISU students team up with Million Meals

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling