California Sen. Kamala Harris' announcement on Monday that she's running for president not only confirms a long-anticipated move but adds to a fast-growing list of Democrats who hope to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.
Here's a look at the Democrats who are in so far.
Officially running
Sen. Kamala Harris of California
Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro of Texas
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii
Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland
Former congressional candidate Richard Ojeda of West Virginia
Businessman Andrew Yang of New York
Announced exploratory committees
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
Related Content
- Kamala Harris to run for president in 2020
- Now that Kamala Harris is in, here are the Democrats who have said they're running for president
- Kamala Harris says she'll decide on 2020 soon, chides Trump on shutdown
- Oprah speech has Democrats buzzing about possible 2020 run
- Wait, so Hillary might run for president again?
- Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting first child
- Harry Reid: Trump is 'amoral' and 'the worst president we've ever had'
- Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle to wed next year
- ‘Night Court’ star Harry Anderson, 65, found dead in home
- Palace: Prince William to be best man at Harry's wedding
Scroll for more content...