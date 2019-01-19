Covered in love; looking for love

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) -- Covered in love diaper ministry gives out diapers, wipes and other supplies to families who need help.

Saturday night they had a chicken noodle dinner and pie auction to help raise money for the ministry.

It's something the founder said she wishes every family could benefit from.

"Being a mom myself, and at one point a single mom. I wish there had been something like this when mine were little," Molly Aschermen said. "Luckily, I had a lot of families and people don't have family to help. So, it's just truly a blessing and heartwarming when we see people come in and really appreciate what we do for them."

The group just started last March.

They have already given out more than 900 packaged of diapers!

To learn more you can visit their Facebook page, here.