R. Kelly's former manager, James Mason, surrenders to sheriff

James Mason, the former manager for singer R. Kelly, surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Friday, law enforcement officials tell CNN.Mason was wan...

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 11:23 AM
Posted By: CNN

James Mason, the former manager for singer R. Kelly, surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Friday, law enforcement officials tell CNN.

Mason was wanted on outstanding warrant issued over the summer, according to Keith McBrayer, spokesman for the Henry County Sheriff's office.

He is accused of threatening the father of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women featured in the Lifetime docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly."

The incident, which allegedly took place in May 2018, was reported by Timothy Savage to Henry County police. Savage claims his daughter is being held against her will by Kelly and Mason threatened him for speaking out about it.

Reached by phone last week, Mason told CNN he had "no comment" and referred additional questions to his attorney.

In an incident report obtained by CNN, Timothy Savage stated that Mason said, "I'm gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I'm gonna get you, I'm going to f***ing kill you."

The case was presented to a Magistrate Judge who issued a warrant in July, citing "terroristic threats and acts." The warrant is assigned to the sheriff's office.

Joycelyn Savage's family has claimed she is having a sexual relationship with Kelly, and that she is being manipulated by him into cutting off contact with the outside world.

Her father says they haven't heard from her in about two years.

She responded to this claim in a video released in 2017, in which she denied she's being held and that she had been brainwashed by the Grammy-award winning singer.

"I just want everybody to know -- my parents and everybody in the world -- that I'm totally fine. I'm happy where I'm at and everything is OK with me," she said in the video.

