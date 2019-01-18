Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Legendary great white shark filmed swimming with divers off Hawaii

Article Image

A great white shark, believed to be one of the largest on the planet, has been spotted by divers off the coast of Hawaii.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 8:40 AM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2019 8:40 AM
Posted By: CNN

A great white shark, believed to be one of the largest on the planet, has been spotted by divers as it fed on a whale carcass off the coast of Hawaii.

The divers, who captured remarkable footage of the encounter, say the shark is Deep Blue -- a 20-foot-long female.

The creature approached the team's boat to scratch herself on Tuesday, and was flanked by two "dancing" dolphins as she swam, diver Ocean Ramsey wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the meeting.

And incredibly, the group got close enough to touch the shark as it passed.

"Deep Blue came up and brushed up against the boat, maybe she's pregnant, maybe she's itchy?" Ramsey wrote, adding: "She swam away escorted by two rough-toothed dolphins who danced around her."

Deep Blue is over 50 years old, and was caught on camera five years ago in a video that quickly went viral.

Ramsey said her team had been monitoring tiger sharks feeding when the legendary great white made her surprise appearance. The divers "spent the entire day with her till the sun went down," Ramsey wrote.

"I waited quietly, patiently, observing as she swam up to the dead sperm whale carcass and then slowly to me," she said. "I gently put my hand out to maintain a small space so her girth could pass."

Ramsey touched the shark as it swam by and, while noting that some divers frown upon this, added that "sometimes sharks seek touch."

The species "are not the mindless monsters they are portrayed as," she said.

But Ramsey later warned people that the creatures can be unpredictable, writing: "I highly discourage people from purposely jumping in the water with great white sharks or tiger sharks." CNN has contacted Ramsey for further comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Dry today, rain developing tonight; winter weather ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A local family warns other parents of a respiratory virus that hospitalized their one month old daug

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Mostly cloudy with a light east breeze. High: 38°

Image

The latest on a standoff at 24th and Beech in Terre Haute

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

North Daviess

Image

Two more people exit home near 24th and Beech

Image

A winter weekend, Kevin tells you what to expect

Image

Cold weather and your pipes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center