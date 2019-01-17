Clear

Ford to make all-electric version of its F-150 truck

Article Image

At the Detroit Auto Show, electric concept cars from Infiniti, Nissan, and Chinese automaker GAC Motor featured novelties like touch-sensitive doors, retractable steering wheels, and lounge-style seating.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 1:44 PM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2019 2:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

America's most popular vehicle is going electric. Ford will make an all-electric plugin version of the F-150 pickup truck.

'We're going to be electrifying the F-series — battery electric and hybrid,' Jim Farley, Ford's president of global markets, said at a Deutsche Bank conference in Detroit Wednesday.

The company isn't giving any details on the truck yet, including when it will go on sale.

Tesla plans to make an electric pickup truck and some start-up companies, like Michigan-based Rivian Automotive, have announced plans to make them as well.

Ford's F-series trucks, which include the F-150, have been the bestselling vehicle in America for four straight decades. The trucks account for about a third of Ford's sales and an even greater share of the company's profits. Besides basic work versions, the trucks are also available with options and features that make them rival luxury cars in both opulence and price.

Ford had previously announced it would make a hybrid version of the F-150. The all-electric truck would be in addition to that.

Ford also plans to make an all-electric version of the Transit van, Farley said.

'There's so much diversity in there that there are some subsets of customers who would love an all-electric version of those vehicles because of the cost of ownership and the duty cycles' Farley said during an interview with CNN at the New York Auto Show in March. Ford would not confirm at that time, however, that an electric F-series truck was actually planned.

The trucks would work well for customers who don't need to travel long distances in a single day, but could still tow and haul without using any gasoline or diesel fuel.

Ford's long experience in the business and its brand recognition among truck buyers would give it a major advantage over competitors like Tesla, Farley said last spring.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
A Rainy Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Emergency crews respond to a reported accident involving car and a pedestrian at 3rd and Hulman

Image

Candice Millard, Tilson Hall ISU Speaker, Jan 24th

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Talk of two-way traffic in order to build convention center

Image

Rain likely. Cloudy & chilly. High: 39°

Image

South Vermillion

Image

THS Wrestling

Image

Kevin talks the weekend forecast...will it snow?

Image

Get ready for Girl Scout Cookies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets