Clear

Man creates 7-foot eagle out of snow

Article Image

Click here for update...

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 1:28 PM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 1:34 PM
Posted By: WRTV

Click here for updates on this story

    GREENFIELD, Ind. (WRTV ) -- If you are driving on the south side of Greenfield on State Road 9 you might notice a new piece of art.

Rick Horton, a Greenfield resident, spent around 15 hours over the weekend sculpting a giant eagle out of the snow in his front yard. The eagle stands almost 7-feet tall.

Horton said the weekend's snow was perfect for sculpting because it was a wet snow and it packed really well.

"This year I decided to make an eagle because Greenfield has two eagles and I love flying," Horton said. "I fly RC planes and eagles soar and I figured that would be perfect this year."

Horton, who has been making his sculptures for several years, said he hopes to color the bald eagle later this week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Some warmer air moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County leaders making progress in jail location search

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Discussion continues about downtown street closure to build convention center

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Still cloudy, warmer. High: 36°

Image

Waggoner to IU

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Wrapping up the Rubick's Cube challenge much faster than expected

Image

"...it makes me feel special." Terre Haute South student with Down Syndrome crowned homecoming queen

Image

New system helps Vigo County collect back taxes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets