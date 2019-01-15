Click here for updates on this story
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WRTV ) -- If you are driving on the south side of Greenfield on State Road 9 you might notice a new piece of art.
Rick Horton, a Greenfield resident, spent around 15 hours over the weekend sculpting a giant eagle out of the snow in his front yard. The eagle stands almost 7-feet tall.
Horton said the weekend's snow was perfect for sculpting because it was a wet snow and it packed really well.
"This year I decided to make an eagle because Greenfield has two eagles and I love flying," Horton said. "I fly RC planes and eagles soar and I figured that would be perfect this year."
Horton, who has been making his sculptures for several years, said he hopes to color the bald eagle later this week.
Related Content
- Man creates 7-foot eagle out of snow
- Police charge man with arson for 17th and Eagle fire
- World Mental Health Day creates discussion
- IRS hit by shutdown, creating taxpayer headaches
- Local boy scout earns the title of Eagle
- An eagle named 'Eddie' teaches young kids about gun safety
- Foles outduels Brady to give Eagles their first Super Bowl
- Trump calls off Eagles visit over anthem dispute
- Knightsville Eagle Scout plans to rebuild local war memorial
- Launch Terre Haute utilizing grant money to create podcast studio