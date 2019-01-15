Man creates 7-foot eagle out of snow

Click here for updates on this story

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WRTV ) -- If you are driving on the south side of Greenfield on State Road 9 you might notice a new piece of art.

Rick Horton, a Greenfield resident, spent around 15 hours over the weekend sculpting a giant eagle out of the snow in his front yard. The eagle stands almost 7-feet tall.

Horton said the weekend's snow was perfect for sculpting because it was a wet snow and it packed really well.

"This year I decided to make an eagle because Greenfield has two eagles and I love flying," Horton said. "I fly RC planes and eagles soar and I figured that would be perfect this year."

Horton, who has been making his sculptures for several years, said he hopes to color the bald eagle later this week.