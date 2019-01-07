Clear

Sears could be running out of time

Article Image

Time is running out for Sears. The bankrupt retailer could be forced to start the process of shutting down as soon as Tuesday if it doesn't...

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 1:45 PM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 2:15 PM
Posted By: CNN

Time is running out for Sears. The bankrupt retailer could be forced to start the process of shutting down as soon as Tuesday if it doesn't accept the only bid to save it.

Parent company Sears Holdings, which filed for bankruptcy in October, had a deadline of this past Friday to accept a $4.4 billion bid from the hedge fund run by its chairman and former CEO, Eddie Lampert. The bid called for keeping 425 stores open and offering jobs to 50,000 of its remaining employees.

But the deadline passed without any word from Sears on the status of the bid. Lampert's hedge fund also declined to comment.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in bankruptcy court. The hearing was added to the schedule late Friday.

If Sears doesn't accept Lampert's bid as a valid offer, it likely will have to ask the court for permission to start shutting down the business.

Bloomberg reported that Sears representatives summoned liquidation firms and other advisers to emergency meetings on Friday because it decided it couldn't accept Lampert's offer.

The creditors committee, a group that speaks for many of the companies and people owed money by Sears, had already been urging the court to start the process of shutting down Sears. The creditors committee does not represent Lampert.

In bankruptcy court filings it called Sears previous plans to stay in business 'nothing more than wishful thinking ' and 'an unjustified and foolhardy gamble with other people's money.'

A key problem with Lampert's bid is that it included very little cash.

He offered to forgive some of the money he loaned to Sears over the years, and said he had arranged for $1.3 billion in new loans from three leading financial institutions.

The creditors committee argues that his debt should not be recognized by the court, because Lampert loaned Sears the money when he was CEO. The creditors' attorneys question whether the terms of those loans unduly benefited Lampert and his hedge fund rather than Sears. They planned to challenge the loans in bankruptcy court.

Lampert and his hedge fund argue the loans were proper and made to keep Sears alive. He also has argued that keeping the company in business was in the best interest of both employees, creditors and the communities served by Sears and Kmart stores.

When Sears filed for bankruptcy in October, it said it hoped to stay in business, using the bankruptcy process to shed debt and other costs to become a smaller, more competitive retailer. Sears' last profitable year was 2010 and it has lost $12 billion since then.

It had nearly 700 stores and 68,000 employees at the time of the October bankruptcy filing, but it has been shutting down money-losing stores since then.

Retailers typically file for bankruptcy with the intention of staying in business, as Sears did. But many end up going bust after filing. In recent years, Toys 'R' Us, RadioShack and Sports Authority have followed that path to the graveyard.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Warm, windy and rainy for Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Indiana seeks to solve hunting decline with women, youth

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Driver sustains serious injuries after car goes "airborne"

Image

Patrons evacuated from Illinois restaurant for fire

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, West Vigo Elementary School

Image

Billiards hold tournament to raise money for Hutsonville fire victim

Image

SNAP benefits not impacted by government shutdown at local grocery store

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Showers, windy. High: 55°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified