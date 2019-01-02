Clear

Harry Reid: Trump is 'amoral' and 'the worst president we've ever had'

Article Image

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid had harsh words for Donald Trump. CNN's Manu Raju reports.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 1:04 PM
Posted By: CNN

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid called President Donald Trump an "amoral" person and said he's "the worst President we've ever had" in an interview with The New York Times Magazine published Wednesday.

"Trump is an interesting person. He is not immoral but is amoral," Reid, a Nevada Democrat, said in the interview. "Amoral is when you shoot someone in the head, it doesn't make a difference. No conscience."

Reid, who retired in 2017 at the end of his fifth term, told the magazine that Trump "is without question the worst president we've ever had."

"We've had some bad ones, and there's not even a close second to him," he said, according to the magazine. "He'll lie. He'll cheat. You can't reason with him," he added.

Reid added that he disagrees with former FBI Director James Comey's frequent comparisons between Trump and a mob boss.

"Organized crime is a business," he told the magazine, "and they are really good with what they do. But they are better off when things are predictable. In my opinion, they do not do well with chaos. And that's what we have going with Trump."

"I disagree that Trump is a pessimist," Reid said, according to the magazine. "I think he's a person who is oblivious to the real world."

Reid, who underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer in May 2018, also addressed one of the more controversial parts of his legacy: his decision in 2013 to change the filibuster rules on all federal court nominees. That change made it easier for the Democratic-controlled Senate to confirm former President Barack Obama's judicial nominees.

However, it has also allowed the GOP to more easily confirm conservative judicial nominees after Republicans took control of the chamber and Trump became president.

"They can say what they want," Reid told the Times. "We had over 100 judges that we couldn't get approved, so I had no choice. Either Obama's presidency would be a joke or Obama's presidency would be one of fruition."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Cloudy Wednesday, sunny weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan Co Sheriff asks for help with solving cold case

Image

All You Need to know for Wednesday

Image

Cloudy with seasonal temperatures. Wind becoming WSW and light. High: 40°

Image

Turkey Run State Park hosts New Years hike

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners get off on the right foot

Image

Gym owner shares ways to keep your new years resolutions in 2019

Image

Donate your old live Christmas tree to the Exptic Feline Rescue Center

Image

New stalking law in Illinois has been expanded to include social media messages

Image

West Central Indiana Economic Development District moves to the Meadows

Image

Dollar General petition will be heard by Vigo Co Area Planning

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak