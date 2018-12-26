Clear

1 dead after plane crashes into 2 homes in South Dakota

Article Image

At least one person is dead after a small plane crashed between two homes in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Christmas Day.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 6:41 AM
Posted By: CNN

A plane crashed between two homes in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Tuesday, leaving one person dead.

Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith said the crash took place around 5 p.m. CT. The person who died was on the plane, Smith said during a press conference Tuesday night.

Four homes were affected by the plane crash, Smith said, two of which sustained heavy damage. The Red Cross had been contacted Tuesday evening about possibly sheltering the families of those two homes.

The Sioux Falls Police Department continues to search the scene, Smith said.

"We're still investigating, there may be more fatalities to come," Smith said.

Max Jamison, who lives about two blocks from the crash site, told CNN he and others drove over to help.

"(It) sounded like a plane did a nose dive into the ground," Jamison said.

Joe Harris also ran to the scene.

"I was at a Christmas gathering with my parents when we heard the explosion and saw the fire," he said. "We ran about three blocks to the site."

A team from the National Transportation Safety Board has been called to Sioux Falls to investigate the crash, and Smith said he expects them on-site Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 25°
Clear, warmer air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Some clouds, warm. High: 48°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Tuesday Overnight Forecast

Image

Year in review: Top economy stories for 2018

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

First responders spend Christmas away from their families to keep your family safe

Image

Christmas Day Forecst

Image

"I'm hopeful...I have faith..." Salvation Army might not make their goal as Kettle Season comes to a

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

The pressure to 'give' during the holidays

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen