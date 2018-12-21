Clear

Andy Cohen reveals he's expecting his first child via surrogate

TV host Andy Cohen reveals that he will become a father through surrogacy.

Dec. 21, 2018
Posted By: CNN

Andy Cohen is going to be a dad.

The Bravo host of "Watch What Happens Live" announced on his show Thursday night that he is expecting his first child via surrogate.

"Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks' time, I am going to become a father, thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future," he said.

"Family means everything to me, and having one of my own is something I've wanted in my heart for my entire life," Cohen continued. "And though it's taken most me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet."

Cohen, 50, immediately got an outpouring of support from his celebrity friends.

Meghan McCain tweeted: "So many congratulations @Andy - you're going to be an incredible father. I am so happy for you. You bring so much joy and laughter in this sometimes dark world, what wonderful news!"

"The Real Housewives of New York City" star, Ramona Singer, tweeted: "@Andy is going to be a daddy! Congratulations! So exciting!"

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, Lisa Rinna, wrote, "I'm so Beyond Happy for you @Andy You are going to make THE BEST Daddy!"

Cohen will host CNN's New Year's Eve special alongside Anderson Cooper.

