TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A podcaster hopes to improve leadership and communication skills in teachers.
Ryan Cowden hosts “School of Thought." It's a podcast with a mission to create a new school of thought through leadership, education and communication.
A podcast is kind of like a radio program, except you can listen to it at any time.
Thursday Cowden spoke at the "coffee and conversation series" at Launch Terre Haute.
He spoke about his research and how his podcast is working to connect educators.
If you are interested in the "school of thought" podcast, you can find it online by clicking here.
