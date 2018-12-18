Clear

A couple inspires toymaker Mattel to consider creating a same-sex Barbie wedding set

Article Image

An Arizona couple is petitioning Mattel to offer a doll set with two males, to have a more diverse option for children.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 8:52 AM
Posted By: CNN

They just wanted to give their niece a toy that matched their reality, but their makeshift doll set may be on its way to bringing more diversity to toy aisles everywhere.

"They look exactly like you," Natalie, 8, shouted with excitement when she opened the same-sex couple doll set her uncles gave her.

Matt Jacobi and Nick Caprio, of Scottsdale, Arizona, have been a couple for more than 11 years, and they're planning a May wedding, with their two nieces as flower girls.

Natalie, one of the girls, was celebrating her birthday on December 8, and because she loves dolls, her uncles were hoping to get her a doll wedding set.

"We really wanted to give her something that she could enjoy, but also something that would be meaningful to her and somehow connected to the wedding she will be a part of," Jacobi said.

The couple stumbled across the almost perfect set. It had a groom, two flower girls, a wedding cake and -- a bride. Every set they found had a bride, which didn't represent their love life.

"When we saw the toys in all the aisles, Nick and I looked at each other and had a moment. We just didn't feel connected to any of them," said Jacobi.

Upset they couldn't find what they were looking for, Jacobi and Caprio got creative. They bought one of the Ken and Barbie wedding sets and an extra Ken, ditched the Barbie, and made their own same-sex couple wedding set.

After seeing his niece's reaction, Jacobi wanted to give others the chance to experience the same emotion, so he posted the photo of his custom Barbie set on Instagram in hopes of catching the attention of Barbie-maker Mattel.

"This toy brought so much joy and happiness to my 8-year-old niece, and there are thousands and thousands of families just like Nick and I. I just had to do something," Jacobi said.

The toy giant responded, and confirmed to CNN that Mattel has asked the couple to meet in Los Angeles to discuss their idea.

"We have a confirmed date set in early January, and we are extremely excited, grateful and incredibly determined to make this happen," Jacobi said. "We are over the moon with all the positive responses we have received. We really just want to thank all the people out there for believing in our message that love is love."

Mattel has been creating Barbie and Ken couple sets since 1961, and in recent years, the brand has been redefining what the dolls look like.

In 2015 it broadened the number of skin tones, eye colors and hairstyles available for the dolls.

In 2016 Mattel realized people don't all come in one shape, so why should Barbie? So, the toymaker introduced the first curvy and petite Barbies.

Last year, Mattel introduced the first Barbie to wear a hijab, as well as a collection of diverse Ken dolls, so it wouldn't be surprising if the toy giant adopts Jacobi's idea.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Another Sunny Day
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Avoiding car break-ins while holiday shopping

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Sunny and mild. Light breeze. High: 47°

Image

Prairie Creek Syrup Line

Image

After the jail rezoning vote, what is next for Riverscapes?

Image

Three people hurt in Vermillion County crash

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Hunting season and spotlighting

Image

Vigo County leaf pickup

Image

CASA helps children in need

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools