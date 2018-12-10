Woman fools package thief with 'glitter bomb'

Scituate, Massachusetts (WBZ) -- A Massachusetts woman was tired of packages being stolen from her apartment building. So she tried to help police catch the thief glitter-handed.

After a string of package thefts in her building lobby, Melissa Peralta ordered a spring loaded “glitter bomb” hoping to catch the suspect in action.

Friday morning, the package was stolen like Peralta hoped. She found a trail of glitter in the women’s room and contacted police.

“I knew they wouldn’t be able to resist it,” Peralta told WBZ-TV. “I wanted them to know there are consequences because they’re obviously continuing to do it.”

She said just this week, one of her neighbor’s packages worth $200 was stolen.

“I was thinking there is a sparkly person out there somewhere and I need to find them,” Peralta said.

Officers responded but were not able to discover where the trail led.

“The message inside of the glitter bomb said ‘please stop stealing our packages’ so I hope they just get the message and cut it out.