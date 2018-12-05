Clear
BREAKING NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Funeral for former President George H.W.Bush Full Story

Michelle Obama says she didn't think America was 'ready' for a black president in 2008

Article Image

Michelle Obama gets salty with the S-word. CNN's Jeanne Moos swears by this story.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 9:54 AM
Posted By: CNN

Former first lady Michelle Obama said she initially doubted America was "ready" for a black president during former President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign.

"One of the reasons why I agreed to support Barack's run for president was that deep down I was like, 'there's no way he's going to win.' And we can just sort of get this out of the way, and I can be that supportive wife going 'oh, honey, you tried. Um, OK, now let's go back to our lives as usual,'" Obama said Monday in London at an event to promote her new memoir "Becoming."

"That was my whole plan, you know, because I didn't believe that America was ready for a black president, let alone a black president named Barack Hussein Obama," she said.

At the event, hosted by author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Obama also said it was foolish to believe that her husband's ascendancy to the presidency meant the end of racism in America.

"My grandparents' lives were affected by Jim Crow. We mistakenly thought that Barack Obama was going to erase hundreds of years of history in eight years. That is ridiculous," she told attendees.

"We are putting down markers, we make progress and going backward doesn't mean the progress wasn't real. It just means that it's hard. What we are trying to do is shift culture," Obama said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Morning flurries and rain. Then becoming sunny.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Margaret avenue overpass said to open on Wednesday

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Morning clouds, but some afternoon sunshine possible. High: 35°

Image

Sullivan basketball

Image

THN basketball

Image

Marshall basketball

Image

Casey basketball

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

South Knox

Image

ISU preview North Texas

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder