Gore remembers Bush's 'personal kindness'

Former Vice President Al Gore on Tuesday remembered late President George H.W. Bush's "personal kindness" in the wake of the wrenching 2000 presidential camp...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 11:05 AM
Posted By: CNN

Former Vice President Al Gore on Tuesday remembered late President George H.W. Bush's "personal kindness" in the wake of the wrenching 2000 presidential campaign that pitted Gore against Bush's son, former President George W. Bush.

The two spoke shortly after Gore lost the election.

"I remember when I gave my second and final concession speech in 2000, I was in the Secret Service car going back to the vice president's residence, and it was President George H.W. Bush calling me on the telephone and he was overcome with emotion and he said the kindest things. It was really a touching call," Gore said on NBC's "Today."

Bush, who was 94, passed away late Friday night at his home in Houston, just months after his wife of 73 years, Barbara, passed away in April.

"He left a legacy of extraordinary integrity and grace and service. I remember his personal kindness," Gore said. "I was impressed by his intense love of our country."

Bush will lie in state at the US Capitol on Tuesday. On Wednesday, which President Donald Trump designated a national day of mourning, he will be memorialized at an 11 a.m. service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, before returning to Texas for additional memorial services.

He will be laid to rest at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas.

