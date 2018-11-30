Clear

Secret Santa pays off all layaway items at Walmart

Article Image

An anonymous person surprised several shoppers at a Long Island Walmart this holiday season by paying for all of the layaway items the store had on file.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 11:44 AM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 11:51 AM
Posted By: WPIX

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (WPIX ) -- On Long Island a Secret Santa surprised several shoppers at a local Walmart after paying all of the layaway items that they had on file.

"At this time of the year and with everything that’s going on in the world,” said Kathy Tinucci, a Bellmore resident. “I think it’s such a fantastic story to hear, really, what a loving gesture."

The person, who would like to remain anonymous, walked into the Uniondale Walmart and paid off every layaway item at the store.

The retail giant shared the kind act on Facebook.

“When customers quietly pay off others’ layaway items, we’re reminded how good people can be," Walmart said in a statement. "We’re honored to be a small part of these random acts of kindness.”

The store posted this picture on their Facebook page showing all the receipts that were paid.

“I missed out on the deal,” said Tanya Moore, a Roosevelt resident. “But that’s great that someone you know did a good deed.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Rain, fog, clouds and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Toys for Tots Drive Underway

Image

Christmas in the Park Activities, Deming Park Dec 3rd

Image

Series of robberies and chase ends near the Wabash River, state trooper suffers non-life threatening

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Annual Toys for Tots Drive Underway

Image

Morning fog, with light rain possible otherwise cloudy. High: 49°

Image

Justin Hancock

Image

North Central hoops

Image

Linton hoops

Image

New information on Terre Haute armed robbery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street