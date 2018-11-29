Clear

Thieves clean out food pantry that’s fed the needy for 60-years

Article Image

A metro nonprofit that has fed hundreds of thousands of people in need for 60-years has found themselves to be victims of theft.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 8:38 AM
Posted By: KTVI

Bridgeton, MO (KTVI) -- A metro nonprofit that has fed hundreds of thousands of people in need for 60-years has found themselves to be victims of theft. Volunteers said thieves broke into their warehouse and took off with truckloads of food meant for the homeless and needy.

It happened at Joan Gieson Ministries of Love. Volunteers said the thieves cleared off the shelves and took all of the meats from inside the freezer.

The Gieson family has dedicated decades of service to providing with people in need. One year the nonprofit was able to serve 36,000 people at a single Christmas dinner.

They said police are investigating the incident and looking into possible surveillance footage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
Cloudy, warmer and light rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

According to a study, 1 in 5 people in the United States are dealing with a mental illness

Image

Bridgeton Country Christmas

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Slight chance of morning freezing rain, then cloudy and warmer. High: 42°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman Men

Image

Terre Haute City Councilman announces run for mayor

Image

News Terre Haute City Judge sworn in

Image

Spreading Awareness for communities in need

Image

Rose-Hulman women

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art