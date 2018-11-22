Woman celebrates 106th Thanksgiving surrounded by family

Click here for updates on this story

Asheville, NC (WLOS) -- One woman says she has plenty to be thankful for after celebrating 106 Thanksgivings in her lifetime.

Louise Vetere was born in 1912 in New Orleans.

On Thursday, she was in South Asheville with her family for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Vetere told News 13 she has a lot to be thankful for.

"That's what I'm thankful for, that God gave me grandchildren. They're the best!" she exclaimed.

"I want to wish everybody a Happy Thanksgiving ... and everybody should be happy, as I'm happy today with my grandchildren," Vetere added.

It's sound advice for anyone on Thanksgiving.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.